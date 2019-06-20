Lt.-Gen. Richard Rohmer recognized by Georgian College with honorary degree

Georgian College presented an honorary degree to Lt.-Gen. Richard Rohmer at the college’s convocation on Tuesday at the Barrie Molson Centre.

The degree, dubbed the Georgian College Board of Governors’ Honorary Bachelor of Applied Studies, is presented to someone who has made a significant contribution to society, achieved noted accomplishments in a particular field of study or applied education and enhanced the college’s image or reputation in Ontario or elsewhere.

“General Rohmer embodies all the criteria and exemplifies the college’s values in many ways,” Georgian College president and CEO, MaryLynn West-Moynes, said in a statement.

“He has consistently achieved excellence in all his endeavours, including his outstanding service in the Canadian Armed Forces, his successful career as a lawyer and honorary posts in a number of organizations.”

Rohmer took part in D-Day and is a senior Canadian veteran of the battles of Normandy, Belgium and Holland. He helped plan and prepare the government’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of D-Day at Juno Beach in Normandy in 2014.

Rohmer also co-chaired the advisory committee that created the veteran’s memorial unveiled in September 2006 in front of the provincial legislature at Queen’s Park.

“General Rohmer is an exceptional role model for Georgian students and all Canadians,” West-Moynes said in the statement.

“Among his many accolades, he is senior honorary commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, honorary chief of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs and honorary chief of Toronto Paramedic Services.”

Rohmer is an active senior member of the Toronto law firm of Rohmer & Fenn, an international and national aviation and commercial litigation practice.

He’s written over 30 books and lives in Collingwood.