Smoke alarm alerts family to early morning dryer fire in Peterborough

Peterborough firefighters say working smoke alarms alerted a family after a dryer fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Bolivar Street for reports of smoke coming from the basement.

READ MORE: Dryer fire at Peterborough home displaces six

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon Chief Don Broersma, a crew located a dryer in the basement with its contents on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Broersma says working smoke alarms in the house alerted the sleeping residents to the fire, and they then called 911.

“The sounding alarms were the main reason the fire was contained to the dryer,” he said. “Nobody was injured, and damage was kept to a minimum.”

Damage is pegged at $3,000.

WATCH: OPP probe suspicious fire at abandoned home in Alderville First Nation