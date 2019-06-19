Garage Fire
June 19, 2019 7:24 pm

Fire tears through garage, carport in Winnipeg’s west end

A garage and carport were destroyed by a fire on Agnes Street Wednesday.

Randall Paul/Global News
There were no major injuries after a garage burst into flames on Agnes Street Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. to the 600 block of Agnes, where a detached garage and carport was fully engulfed. The flames then spread to the roof of the adjacent house, before crews were able to control it.

A car was also damaged in the fire.

Randall Paul/Global News

Everyone in the home was able to evacuate before crews arrived. One firefighter was monitored for suspected heat exhaustion on scene, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A garage that burst into flames on Agnes.

Randall Paul/Global News

