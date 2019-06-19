Fire tears through garage, carport in Winnipeg’s west end

There were no major injuries after a garage burst into flames on Agnes Street Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. to the 600 block of Agnes, where a detached garage and carport was fully engulfed. The flames then spread to the roof of the adjacent house, before crews were able to control it.

Everyone in the home was able to evacuate before crews arrived. One firefighter was monitored for suspected heat exhaustion on scene, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

