The Glorious Sons Set to play Richardson Stadium in Kingston this September

Jeff Downie says it was a great phone call to receive.

The call Downie is referring to came from the Kingston band The Glorious Sons.

Downie is the Director of Business for Athletics and Recreation at Queen’s University and what the band wanted to know was if they could book the university’s Richardson Stadium.

Downie says the timing for a possible concert there was perfect.

“Looking at our Richardson Stadium schedule and availability for our football team, noticing we were away that weekend, it was a date that fit their schedule,” Downie said.

The rest was history, as the saying goes, and plans were set in motion for The Glorious Sons to perform at the stadium on September 21.

Richardson Stadium has seating for 8,000 people and Downie says they’ve obtained permission to allow even more people on the field for the upcoming show.

“We have gone ahead and worked with the city and the fire department in town,” Downie explained. “They have been great on the planning process and we’ve got approval to do another 8,000 on the field, so a total capacity somewhere close to 16,000. ”

The Kingston performance wraps up a 33-date summer tour for The Glorious Sons.

The tour includes opening for the Rolling Stones in Barrie at the end of June.

Tickets for the Kingston concert go on sale June 24.