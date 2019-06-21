Bob Layton: How approved is the Trans Mountain expansion project?

So, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been approved.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to proceed

On paper. We have a lot of words and we have a lot of promises — on both sides.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about jobs and getting our oil to market. I expect his main concern is saying the right things to the right people ahead of this fall’s election.

READ MORE: Canada set to approve Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Trudeau unlikely to benefit

He’ll have another dance to do to convince some environmentalists he’s doing the right thing, and that he can balance the economy and the environment.

Although it is a step in the right direction, it’s still just talk.

The so-called shovels in the ground we want to see are still sitting in the back of the truck and they may be there for a long time.

The premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, will still do all he can to stop the project.

READ MORE: Premier Horgan on the approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline

So will some environmentalists, and some B.C. First Nations are not prepared to let this go ahead, either.

The anti-pipeline political parties that want to take over this country will also be making some anti-pipeline points wherever they can.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain expansion re-approval sparks duelling rallies in Vancouver

For the average Albertan, the big issue is still jobs.

Is there some preliminary pipeline work that needs some new hires?

Now would be a good time to show some good faith.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.