Alberta premier to weigh in on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion approval

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to weigh in Tuesday afternoon on the federal government’s decision to once again approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The federal government announced its decision to reapprove the contentious project on Tuesday afternoon, nine months after the Federal Court of Appeal ripped up the original federal approval, citing incomplete Indigenous consultations and a faulty environmental review.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is sympathetic to concerns about the environment and the need to transition to cleaner sources of energy, but says that in order to fund that transition, Canada needs to take advantage of its natural resources while they are still needed.

As such, the Liberals will require that every dollar in federal revenue coming from the project be reinvested in clean energy and green technology.

That includes an estimated $500 million a year in new annual corporate tax revenues once the pipeline is in service, as well as any revenues from the promised sale of the entire expanded pipeline

back to the private sector.

Trudeau says construction will restart this construction season, but there is no specific date yet. Trans Mountain Canada will have to apply a second time for all the necessary federal, provincial and

municipal permits before breaking ground.

Kenney, along with Environment Minister Sonya Savage, are set to speak to the media at 3:30 p.m. MT.

