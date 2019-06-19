Okanagan Connector painted white with unseasonable June ‘thundersnow’

Drivers headed in and out of the Okanagan are being warned of some unseasonable weather conditions as snow is sticking on the Okanagan Connector.

DriveBC has reported an accumulation of the white stuff in the Elkhart Lodge area and at the Pennask Summit.

READ MORE: Summer snow blankets parts of Newfoundland in late June

Environment Canada reported snowfall along the connector, parts of which are more than 1,700 metres above sea level, between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines.

Heads up! It's SNOWING on the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines. Low freezing levels + unstable airmass = thundersnow! Threat continues through this morning. #BCHwy97C #DriveBC #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/x4186MEVAW — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 19, 2019

The weather agency said the snow was the result of low freezing levels and an unstable air mass creating “thundersnow.”

READ MORE: Summer snow in Edmonton means early call for winter clothing donations

Global B.C. meteorologist Mark Madryga said more cells were still expected to move through the area, possibly producing additional snow showers on Wednesday.

He said temperatures should rise to 1 or 2 C later on Wednesday but that snow was possible again in the area on Thursday.