Okanagan Connector painted white with unseasonable June ‘thundersnow’
Drivers headed in and out of the Okanagan are being warned of some unseasonable weather conditions as snow is sticking on the Okanagan Connector.
DriveBC has reported an accumulation of the white stuff in the Elkhart Lodge area and at the Pennask Summit.
Environment Canada reported snowfall along the connector, parts of which are more than 1,700 metres above sea level, between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines.
The weather agency said the snow was the result of low freezing levels and an unstable air mass creating “thundersnow.”
Global B.C. meteorologist Mark Madryga said more cells were still expected to move through the area, possibly producing additional snow showers on Wednesday.
He said temperatures should rise to 1 or 2 C later on Wednesday but that snow was possible again in the area on Thursday.
