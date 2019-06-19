Canada
Winnipeg intersection renamed in honour of young boy killed at crosswalk

Two signs at the corner of Varennes Avenue and St. Anne's Road now mark the junction as Surafiel Way in honour of a young boy who was killed at the intersection in 2018.

Two streets in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood now permanently honour a young boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle there last spring.

Two signs at the corner of Varennes Avenue and St. Anne’s Road now mark the street with an honorary name — Surafiel Way, in memory of Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam.

Eight-year-old Surafiel was killed in February 2018 when he was struck by a truck while walking at the intersection’s crosswalk.

Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam

The young boy was the third person to be killed at that intersection since 1981.

Several streets in Winnipeg have been given honorary names, including Israel Asper Way in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

