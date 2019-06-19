Winnipeg intersection renamed in honour of young boy killed at crosswalk

Two streets in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood now permanently honour a young boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle there last spring.

Two signs at the corner of Varennes Avenue and St. Anne’s Road now mark the street with an honorary name — Surafiel Way, in memory of Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam.

READ MORE: Parents of young Winnipeg boy killed at crosswalk want Varennes Avenue renamed in his honour

Eight-year-old Surafiel was killed in February 2018 when he was struck by a truck while walking at the intersection’s crosswalk.

The young boy was the third person to be killed at that intersection since 1981.

READ MORE: City to review crosswalk safety at site where Winnipeg boy was killed

Several streets in Winnipeg have been given honorary names, including Israel Asper Way in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.