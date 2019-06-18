Officers on scene for incident near Guelph school, no public safety concern: police

Guelph police say there is no safety concern for the public as officers deal with an incident near a school in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Ken Danby Public School on Grange Road on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Charges laid in Wellington County crime spree: OPP

A police spokesperson did not provide details about the incident but said there is not a public safety issue. Police also asked people to stay away from the area while they investigate the situation.

The incident did not impact classes and parents were able to pick their children up at the end of the school day.

Residents may have noticed an increased police presence in the area.

JUST IN: @gpsmedia say they are dealing with an issue near Ken Danby Public School. There is no concern for public safety. Business as usual at the school and parents can still pick their kids up when school’s out. Residents will notice an increased police presence. — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) June 18, 2019