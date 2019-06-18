Estevan mom ‘grateful’ daughter OK after accidentally swallowing crystal meth

Chelsi Melle described it as one of the “scariest moments of [her] life,” when she learned her four-year-old daughter mistakenly ingested crystal meth.

Melle shared the story through Facebook, saying Addi found the drugs on the road in front of her in-law’s camper on Sunday night.

According to multiple comments from her post, the incident took place at the Boundary Dam Campground in Estevan, Sask.

Melle wrote “she picked up a container she thought was white glitter, poured it on the golf cart seat and played with it. Then tasted it.”

When Addi began spitting, her family “jumped into action asking what she ate, giving her water,” according to Melle’s Facebook post.

Addi was brought to the hospital where she received treatment.

“I’m so grateful she hardly put any in her mouth [and] that she spit it out. That today we didn’t lose her,” Melle said in her Facebook post.

The post says police disposed of the drugs.