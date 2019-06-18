Canadian soldier dies during training exercise in Bulgaria

A Canadian soldier has died during a training exercise in Bulgaria, Global News has learned.

Military officials believe the soldier died in a parachuting accident. The incident is under investigation.

The soldier is from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) based in Petawawa, Ontario, which is located in the Ottawa Valley.

According to the Government of Canada, the CAF has members serving in Central and Eastern Europe as part of NATO’s “assurance and deterrence measures.”

The soldier was participating in Swift Response 2019, an exercise led by the U.S. Global Response Force. The program is taking place at several locations in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania until June 24, according to the U.S. Army Europe website.

In a promotional video for Swift Response, soldiers can be seen participating in parachuting and other training drills. The training is intended to “increase readiness, strengthen partnerships, and improve interoperability” for 5,600 troops from across three allied countries.

Officials said the soldier, whose identity is not known at this time, was a part of the XVIII Airborne Corps. The soldier’s next of kin have been notified.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.