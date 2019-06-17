Unknown powder discovery prompts library evacuation in Vernon

The RCMP and Vernon Fire Department were called in after an unknown powder was found in a library book return bin on Monday.

A library employee initially cleaned up the substance, not thinking anything at the time, according to Sgt. Colby Attlesey.

A couple of hours later, an employee at the Vernon library felt slightly sick and haz mat experts were called on to ensure the substance found earlier in the day was not the cause of the illness, he told Global News.

The library was evacuated and shut down while the area was tested, “to ensure the safety of the public and staff,” Michal Utko, Okanagan Regional Library marketing and communications manager, said in a brief press release.

READ MORE: Dramatic police take-down caught on camera near Osoyoos

“We needed to satisfy it was not anthrax or any other sort of dangerous chemical,” Sgt. Attlesey said.

Testing determined the powder was an unknown, but non-harmful, substance, according to police.

“It was confirmed no threats of violence have been made against the library or staff,” he said.

READ MORE: Emergency response team arrives at Kelowna standoff

Sgt. Attlesey said the area was cleaned and the offices were reopened for staff to resume their work.