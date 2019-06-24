Those Old Radio Shows June 28-29

Friday, June 28:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 24, Wandering Master and the Warlord at Rest; Green Hornet – Katz with 9 Lives

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mary Burns, Fugitive

Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Betty’s Freedom; Sherlock Holmes – Murder on a Wager

Hour 4: Sam Spade – The Lazarus Caper; Jack Benny – Jack Tries

Saturday, June 29:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big False Move; Bold Venture – The Tears of Siva

Hour 2: Fibber McGee and Molly – Fibbers New Suit; Mystery in the Air – The Lodger

Hour 3: Harry Lime – Pleasure Before Business; Gunsmoke – Bloody Hands

Hour 4: My Favourite Husband – Hobby Habit; The Silent Men – The Miracle Cure

Hour 5: Abbot & Costello – The Lawyer; Haunting Hour – Bird of Death