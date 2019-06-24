Those Old Radio Shows June 28-29
Friday, June 28:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 24, Wandering Master and the Warlord at Rest; Green Hornet – Katz with 9 Lives
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mary Burns, Fugitive
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Betty’s Freedom; Sherlock Holmes – Murder on a Wager
Hour 4: Sam Spade – The Lazarus Caper; Jack Benny – Jack Tries
Saturday, June 29:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big False Move; Bold Venture – The Tears of Siva
Hour 2: Fibber McGee and Molly – Fibbers New Suit; Mystery in the Air – The Lodger
Hour 3: Harry Lime – Pleasure Before Business; Gunsmoke – Bloody Hands
Hour 4: My Favourite Husband – Hobby Habit; The Silent Men – The Miracle Cure
Hour 5: Abbot & Costello – The Lawyer; Haunting Hour – Bird of Death
