Woman arrested after allegedly striking child with hammer: Kingston police

A Kingston woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a child with a hammer as a form of discipline.

According to Kingston police, the accused was watching her boyfriend’s children at a north end home on June 16 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when she allegedly assaulted one of them.

According to police, when she learned that one of the children was outside misbehaving while playing with a metal hammer, the woman allegedly went outside and disciplined him by striking him on the back and the upper leg with the hammer.

The child was left with minor injuries.

The woman then drove the children to their mother’s house. When the mother learned of the incident, she called police around 10 p.m.

Police then charged the 39-year-old woman with assault with a weapon.