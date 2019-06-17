Something for everyone at Winnipeg’s Bike Week

If you missed Bike to Work Day but still want to get in on the cycling action, don’t worry – you have the rest of the week to get involved!

Hundreds of cyclists took part in Bike To Work Day Monday, which encourages Winnipeggers to leave their cars at home for their commute, and the event producer expects even more positive engagement as the week goes on.

“A few years ago, we transitioned from Bike to Work Day to Bike Week,” organizer Andraea Sartison told 680 CJOB.

“Now, for the next six or seven days, we have 52 different events across Winnipeg to celebrate cycling. There’s a whole calendar of things to do.”

READ MORE: Number of Winnipeggers biking to work behind rest of Canada

View link »

Sartison said the week-long celebration includes group rides, events at local bike repair shops, and even “bike yoga”.

It all culminates in a celebratory event Sunday at The Forks, featuring live music, prizes, and more.

Winnipeg, said Sartison, still has a ways to go before being a completely bike-friendly city, but she’s seen the community grow considerably since the first Take Your Bike to Work Day 13 years ago.

“It’s such a bikeable city that it bodes well to become, I think, a leader in cycling across the country,” she said. “I know that the community is quite welcoming and amazing.

“I think it would be a good opportunity to try it this week and get to know what are the nice routes to ride, and how to do it so you feel comfortable.”

Sartison said contrary to popular belief, Winnipeg does have a bike friendly network of pathways and bike lines that makes any kind of bicycle commute a possibility, and that interested cyclists (or would-be cyclists) should use Bike Week as an opportunity to take advantage of the expertise many of Winnipeg’s dedicated cyclists, bike shops and others can share on the topic.

It’s been a great #biketoworkday. Started a little grey but it’s turned into a wonderful day. We are @TheForks till 3 with or all day pit-stop. Great place to grab a bite and a @HalfPintsBrewCo #bikeymcbikeface pic.twitter.com/X96KLtShL9 — Bike Week WPG (@BikeweekWPG) June 17, 2019

WATCH: It’s Bike to Work Week in Winnipeg