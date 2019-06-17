free taco day
June 17, 2019 2:19 pm

Free Tacos at Taco Bell on June 18

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

Who doesn’t love tacos- especially free tacos?

With the Raptors bring winning the NBA final we get to celebrate them winning the championship… and free tacos.

Yes, you read that right.

It was said that Taco Bell would offer the Candian fans free tacos if either the Toronto Raptors or the Golden State Warriors “stole” a game from each other, and you better believe that’s exactly what happened. Now we all get to celebrate with a FREE Doritos Locs Taco on June 18th.

Where: Any Taco Bell across Canada

When: June 18 between 2pm and 6pm

On the Taco Bell website, they even have a countdown clock happening saying,

Talk about a silver lining, Canada. The Golden State Warriors stole a road win in game 2 of the NBA Finals and now everybody gets a FREE Doritos Locos Taco.”
