Randy Hillier denies allegations from Ford’s chief of staff in defamation lawsuit

TORONTO – A former Progressive Conservative caucus member is denying allegations from Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff in a defamation lawsuit.
Dean French has sued Randy Hillier, alleging that the politician tried to “destroy” French’s reputation after being kicked out of caucus.
French alleges that shortly after being turfed from the Tory team, Hillier began a libellous and defamatory campaign against him, including a series of tweets that form the basis of the lawsuit.
In a statement of defence, Hillier says he harbours no resentment, bitterness or malice toward French.
Hillier alleges that French’s lawsuit is meant to silence him and is fuelled by a personal vendetta.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
