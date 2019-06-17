Politics
June 17, 2019 12:49 pm

Randy Hillier denies allegations from Ford’s chief of staff in defamation lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario MPP Randy Hillier speaks to journalists in his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

TORONTO – A former Progressive Conservative caucus member is denying allegations from Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff in a defamation lawsuit.

Dean French has sued Randy Hillier, alleging that the politician tried to “destroy” French’s reputation after being kicked out of caucus.

READ MORE: Premier Ford’s chief of staff sues ousted caucus member Randy Hillier for defamation

French alleges that shortly after being turfed from the Tory team, Hillier began a libellous and defamatory campaign against him, including a series of tweets that form the basis of the lawsuit.

In a statement of defence, Hillier says he harbours no resentment, bitterness or malice toward French.

READ MORE: Hillier challenges election finances law for independent candidates

Hillier alleges that French’s lawsuit is meant to silence him and is fuelled by a personal vendetta.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

WATCH: Expelled PC MPP voices concern with provincial budget

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dean French
Doug Ford
Doug Ford Chief Of Staff
Doug Ford Government
Ontario Progressive Conservatives
Progressive Conservative
Randy Hillier
Randy Hillier defamation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.