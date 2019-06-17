OPP lay impaired driving charges in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

OPP laid several impaired driving charges over the weekend in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP say officers stopped an ATV on 12th Line East in the Municipality of Trent Hills after allegedly observing the driver holding a can of beer.

While speaking with the driver, police say officers detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage. The driver then failed a subsequent roadside-approved screening device test, according to police. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Gregory Michael McConnell, 59, of Trent Hills, was charged with operation while prohibited and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus. His licence was suspended and his vehicle towed and impounded. He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on July 10.

On Saturday, Kawartha Lakes OPP conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 35 near Killarney Bay Road after police say officers observed a vehicle being operated in an “erratic manner.” The ensuing investigation determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, OPP said.

Leanna Jones, 40, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 25.

On Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m., OPP were informed of a vehicle that reportedly left a Port Hope Highway 401 service station park, drove across a grassy area and landed in a ditch. OPP then located the driver.

Andrew Allison, 24, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs. He is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 24. His licence was suspended and his vehicle towed and impounded. He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on July 10.

Also on Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on County Road 45 in Trent Hills to investigate an alleged cannabis offence.

As a result of the investigation, Timothy Motuzas, 35, of Asphodel-Norwood Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation while prohibited, having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 10. His licence was suspended and his vehicle towed and impounded. He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on July 10.