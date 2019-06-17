Health
June 17, 2019 11:51 am

New Brunswick announces $1-million in conditional funding for hospice project

By Staff The Canadian Press

An announcement about $1-million in funding from the New Brunswick government towards the Hospice Southeast New Brunswick on June 17, 2019.

Callum Smith/Global News
A planned $5-million residential hospice in Moncton, N.B., got a $1-million funding boost today from the province.

However, the funding commitment is conditional on Ottawa providing matching funds towards the facility.

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson made the announcement at the official launch of Hospice Southeast New Brunswick’s capital campaign.

Dennis Cochrane, president of the charitable organization, says the province’s donation “sets the tone” for the capital campaign.

Construction on the residential facility is set to begin in early 2020 with an anticipated opening in fall of 2020.

