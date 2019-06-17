Shania Twain announces ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas residency

Life’s About to Get Good for Shania Twain fans, as she’s just announced her second residency in Las Vegas, Nev., after nearly five years away from the city.

The Let’s Go! concert series kicks off at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Dec. 6. The Canadian country-pop singer will play 23 shows before concluding the residency on June 6, 2020.

Twain, 53, revealed the news during a Good Morning America appearance on Monday morning.

“We are having a party in Las Vegas,” the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer told GMA host Robin Roberts. “It’s going to be a party like I’ve never had before.”

The upcoming Let’s Go! shows proceed the two-year-long Shania: Still the One residency, which pulled in a whopping US$43.6 million before concluding in 2014.

Twain released her latest album, Now, in 2017.

“The news is out!” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m returning to Vegas this December… I am SO excited for this show, and can’t wait to see you all there.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift drops celebrity-packed music video for ‘You Need to Calm Down’

“Not everybody gets invited to do a residency and certainly not a long-term residency,” Twain told the Associated Press.

“It’s one thing to go and do six shows or something like that, but when you’re in a long-term residency, it’s a commitment,” she added. “A really big commitment.”

Not only did Twain promise her fans to many of the hits, classics and hidden gems from her three-decade-long career, but the singer is also aiming to put on an impressive stage production, too. She called Las Vegas a “production dream.”

“You can really take advantage of the highest-standard technology that is usually too sensitive to take on the road and travel,” said Twain.

“It’s just great for my voice to be able to be stabilized in an environment that I can control,” she continued. “I really appreciate that these days with all my Lyme disease voice issues.”

Twain’s music career slowed down after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2003. She toured less and released no new music. Now was her first release post-diagnosis and came 15 years after 2002’s critically acclaimed Up! (2002).

On dealing with Lyme disease, Twain revealed she plans to “take a steam shower every night” before warming up for a show in order to keep her singing voice intact.

READ MORE: The best moments in Canadian music of 2018

One dollar from every ticket sold for the Let’s Go! residency tour will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC), which was founded by Twain in 2010.

SKC was established to provide services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

Tickets for Let’s Go!: The Vegas Residency go on sale to the public on June 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

American Express cardholders are eligible to take part in an exclusive presale beginning this Tuesday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

Additional tour dates and information can be found on the official Shania Twain website.

Let’s Go!: The Vegas Residency dates

** All shows take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — Las Vegas, Nev. **

December 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

—With files from the Associated Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis