Cocaine, handgun found in Calgary house where dayhome was operating: police

Calgary police have laid charges after drugs and a handgun were allegedly discovered in a Hidden Valley dayhome last week.
Officers searched the house, located in the 0 to 100 block of Hidden Creek Heights N.W., on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said officers seized cocaine, illicit prescription drugs and a nine-milimetre handgun.
One man was arrested at the home and has since been charged with numerous drug-related offences.
READ MORE: Calgary man charged with assaulting a youth at Auburn Bay dayhome
“At the time of the arrest, several children were found in the home,” police explained. “It’s believed a private dayhome was in operation.”
Faroz Rahad is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.
Police said additional charges are pending.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.