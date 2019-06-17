Cocaine, handgun found in Calgary house where dayhome was operating: police

Calgary police have laid charges after drugs and a handgun were allegedly discovered in a Hidden Valley dayhome last week.

Officers searched the house, located in the 0 to 100 block of Hidden Creek Heights N.W., on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said officers seized cocaine, illicit prescription drugs and a nine-milimetre handgun.

One man was arrested at the home and has since been charged with numerous drug-related offences.

“At the time of the arrest, several children were found in the home,” police explained. “It’s believed a private dayhome was in operation.”

Faroz Rahad is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Police said additional charges are pending.