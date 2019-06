Winnipeg police say they are searching for a man who wandered off from his assisted living home Sunday afternoon.

John Hodder, 73, left his care facility in Osborne Village around 3:45 a.m.

Hodder was wearing a denim shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a pair of dark blue slippers.

