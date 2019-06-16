Crumbling wall in Plateau-Mont-Royal

The exterior of a building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal began crumbling Sunday morning.

The Montreal fire department was called at 9 a.m. when bricks began to fall one by one onto the street below. The building is located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Rachel Street, where Montreal’s Mural festival is taking place.

The building and two surrounding shops were evacuated. The site remains closed off for inspection, said fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers.

There were no injuries.

Potential wall collapse causes officials to close off a section of Saint Laurent street. @MURALfestival goers are forced to use the side walk causing alot of foot traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/FzuCoJ1YPY — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 16, 2019

