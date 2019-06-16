Crumbling wall in Plateau-Mont-Royal
A A
The exterior of a building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal began crumbling Sunday morning.
The Montreal fire department was called at 9 a.m. when bricks began to fall one by one onto the street below. The building is located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Rachel Street, where Montreal’s Mural festival is taking place.
The building and two surrounding shops were evacuated. The site remains closed off for inspection, said fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers.
There were no injuries.
WATCH: Montreal mayor tours Ste-Catherine Street construction
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.