Canada
June 16, 2019 5:23 pm
Updated: June 16, 2019 5:33 pm

Crumbling wall in Plateau-Mont-Royal

By Global News

Bricks began to fall from a Saint-Laurent Boulevard building Sunday Morning.

Brayden Jagger Haines / Global News
The exterior of a building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal began crumbling Sunday morning.

The Montreal fire department was called at 9 a.m. when bricks began to fall one by one onto the street below. The building is located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Rachel Street, where Montreal’s Mural festival is taking place.

The building and two surrounding shops were evacuated. The site remains closed off for inspection, said fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers.

There were no injuries.

