June 15, 2019 2:57 pm

Flights at Newark Liberty Airport halted after plane skids off runway

By Staff Reuters

NEWARK, NJ - JULY 5: Newark Liberty International Airport and Port Newark are seen with lower Manhattan on July 5, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Flights were halted at New Jersey‘s Newark airport on Saturday after a plane skidded off a runway while landing, but no one was hurt, federal officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines Flight 627 landed at 1 p.m. from Denver and skidded off the left side of Runway 22 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA issued a statement saying the left plane’s main landing gear was stuck in a grassy area and that the plane would be towed after passengers were evacuated.

Newark airport said arrivals and departures were on hold and advised travelers to check with their carrier.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

