Flights at Newark Liberty Airport halted after plane skids off runway

Flights were halted at New Jersey‘s Newark airport on Saturday after a plane skidded off a runway while landing, but no one was hurt, federal officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines Flight 627 landed at 1 p.m. from Denver and skidded off the left side of Runway 22 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport [97] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 15, 2019

The FAA issued a statement saying the left plane’s main landing gear was stuck in a grassy area and that the plane would be towed after passengers were evacuated.

Passengers have been safely deplaned following an earlier incident at EWR and the airport is working to resume flight activity. Delays are expected. [98] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 15, 2019

Newark airport said arrivals and departures were on hold and advised travelers to check with their carrier.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.