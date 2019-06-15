UAE says evidence shows oil tanker attacks were ‘state sponsored’

The United Arab Emirates‘ top diplomat says evidence his country possesses indicates that recent attacks against oil tankers inside UAE waters were “state-sponsored.”

READ MORE: Trump claims oil tanker attack has Iran ‘written all over it’: Here’s what we know

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan didn’t name the state, but said his country wants to work with other nations to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region.

WATCH: Tensions flaring after two oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

On Friday, the U.S. military released video footage it said suggested that Iran wanted to hide evidence that it was behind the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.

READ MORE: U.S. releases video showing alleged oil tanker sabotage it blames on Iran

Al Nahyan said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday that the U.A.E. presented this evidence to the U.N. Security Council in a “very technical, open and transparent” manner.

WATCH: US releases video claiming to prove Iran responsible for tanker attacks

He said the UAE’s conclusion is that these were “state-sponsored attacks.”