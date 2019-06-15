World
June 15, 2019 8:02 am
Updated: June 15, 2019 8:38 am

First mass to be held in Notre Dame since April fire

By Staff The Associated Press

A view shows a damaged section of Notre-Dame Cathedral two days after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure as a French flag on top of the Paris town hall is seen in the backgroud in Paris, France, Aprilv 17, 2019.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Notre Dame cathedral is holding its first Mass since the April fire that ravaged the edifice’s roof and caused its masterpiece spire to collapse.

Saturday’s mass at the Gothic building will be celebrated by Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit amid reduced attendance. For security reasons, only about 30 people — mainly priests, canons and church employees — will be admitted inside the cathedral. Aupetit will be wearing a construction worker’s helmet in addition to his miter.

Worshippers won’t be authorized in the cathedral but can watch the Mass on a Catholic TV station that is broadcasting the service. Aupetit has also invited some of the workers hired to rebuild the church.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider impossible to reach.

