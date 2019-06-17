Crescentview man rescues baby crow, takes it on daily bike rides

This might be something to crow about.

For two weeks, Crestview resident Andrew Wood has been nursing a baby crow back to health – and he’s taught it to ride his bike.

It started when he spotted the young crow lying in the middle of Cavalier Drive. After leaving and coming back a few hours later, he saw it again, laying in the road but alive.

He decided to take the crow under his wing, quickly naming it Cavalier.

Ensuring young Cavalier knew his way around the neighborhood became one of Wood’s main objectives.

“I thought maybe I’ll take it for a bike ride. I already have an attachment on my bike from my dogs so I just sat it up there and he just sits on the bike,”

When the duo isn’t biking around Winnipeg, they are working on strength exercises to make sure Cavalier can return to the wild.

“I would set up hockey sticks in the back or hold him in my hand and just move him up and down like a branch, so like on a windy day like today he would have to get used to different wind speeds and stuff like that,” he said.

For as long as Cavalier chooses to stay with Wood, he’ll continue to be fed like a king.

“I’ll feed it all kinds of things like chicken hearts, chicken livers, peanuts, different almonds and stuff, berries and he loves bananas,”

After just two weeks with his little feathered friend, Wood knows their days together are numbered.

“If I wanted a bird, I’d go to the pet store and by a bird. This is a much greater feeling because I know what I did was exactly what it’s intended to do, and that is for it to be in nature.”

