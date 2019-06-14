North Okanagan man fighting deportation

His name is Akthem Saadi Yousif.

He’s been on the police’s radar before, but, right now, finds himself under the radar of Steve Seelinger and his wife, Judy Graham.

Yousif was married to the couple’s daughter and they say Yousif was in Vernon court on Friday because he’s behind in child support payments.

“Child support only to help raise his son, who is now 16 years old,” said Seelinger.

Seelinger and his wife say Yousif’s case shows the system doesn’t work.

Even though they say Yousif owes their daughter money, the couple says he should be deported.

Several years ago, Yousif was convicted in an elaborate internet fraud scheme for selling cars that he didn’t own.

“On the numerous charges that he had for fraud, automobile fraud and people not getting their vehicles and him taking their money, he pled guilty to 10 counts of that,” Seelinger said.

Yousif was ordered pay back more than $300,000.

Global News has obtained official documents confirming that Yousif is facing a deportation order that dates back to 2012, shortly after his guilty plea for fraud.

But it seems the deportation hearing has been delayed.

“I was told by an FMEP (Family Maintenance Enforcement Program) that there was an appeal. So the next time is going to be heard is on August 28th by immigration regarding his deportation,” Graham said.

Seelinger feels that Yousif should have been deported a long time ago.

“The system is a joke and here we are,” he said.

Yousif could not be reached for comment.