CKNW to host special show dedicated to B.C.’s housing crisis

Global News 980 CKNW is hosting a live special dedicated to examining B.C.’s housing crisis on Friday, June 28.

The four-hour long show, Gimme Shelter: A CKNW Housing Special will take an in-depth look at the current state of affairs and the proposed strategies intended to assist those struggling the most.

From 2-6 p.m., host Lynda Steele will be joined in-studio for the duration of the show by four esteemed mayors, including:

Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver

Lisa Helps, Mayor of Victoria

Mike Morden, Mayor of Maple Ridge

Jonathan Coté, Mayor of New Westminster

Other mayors from all across the province will weigh in over the course of the show, along with special guests, including provincial representatives and the federal housing minister, Jean-Yves Duclos.

“The housing crisis continues to be a passionate talking point in British Columbia,” said John O’Dowd, Executive Producer, Global News 980 CKNW. “By bringing all levels of government together for this special show, we are creating a unique forum for listeners to hear from those who can create real change.”

The show will bring together mayors from various municipalities to provide our listeners with an unparalleled update on the critical work that must be done to address the housing crisis.

Tune in live on Friday, June 28 from 2-6pm.

The special will also be live streamed on CKNW Facebook with frequent updates on CKNW Twitter.