Baby cut from slain mom’s womb in Chicago dies after 2 months on life support

The baby cut out of his mom’s womb during an attack in Chicago died Friday after living for two months on life support.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this Friday, June 14, 2019, from his severe brain injury,” a family spokesperson wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Family spokeswoman Cecilia Garcia confirmed the news to the Associated Press saying Yovanny died Friday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Yovanny initially survived after his mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was attacked in May after being lured to a woman’s home in Chicago, responding to a Facebook offer for free baby clothing.

Police say Ochoa-Lopez was strangled before her unborn baby was “forcibly removed” from her womb. Ochoa-Lopez’s body was later found in a garbage can in the backyard of the home.

Three people have been charged in connection with the murder, which police called an “unspeakable act of violence.”

Baby Yovanny had been on life support since the incident; police initially said he was in “grave condition” and wasn’t expected to survive.

Doctors wouldn’t speculate on the baby’s survival chances, but there was hope after he opened his eyes at the end of May.

Pictures showed Yovanny in the arms of his father, while connected to multiple tubes and sensors.

A private funeral will be held for the baby.

