Museum London announces new head of collections, exhibitions and programs

Museum London is welcoming a new head of collections, exhibitions and programs this summer.

The museum announced Friday that Andrew Kear, former head of collections and exhibitions at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, will join the team in July.

Kear, who also served as curator of Canadian art in Winnipeg, began his career in 2007 at the Tom Thomson Art Gallery in Owen Sound working as registrar and assistant curator, the museum said.

In a statement, Museum London said Kear has curated more than 25 exhibitions, most focusing on historical Canadian art, and has taught Canadian art at the University of Winnipeg since 2010.

He also holds a Masters in philosophy and Canadian art history from the University of Toronto and Carleton University.

Kear will start his new role July 22.