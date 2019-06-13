Driver warned after failing to stop for school bus in Simcoe: OPP

A driver has been given a warning after allegedly failing to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing in Simcoe.

Police say that around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist saw a vehicle fail to stop for the bus on Norfolk Street North, followed the driver, stopped the vehicle and immediately contacted police.

However, police say the motorcyclist did not want to provide a statement to investigators, so no charges were laid.

“This law is in place to protect our most valuable resource: young children,” Insp. Joseph Varga said. “Passing a stopped school bus is not only against the law, it is a potential lethal decision. Taking a few extra minutes behind a stopped school bus can prevent lifelong regret of injuring or killing a child.”