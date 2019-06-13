Highway 7 upgrades between Saskatoon and Delisle entering last phase

The final phase of a construction project on Highway 7 between Saskatoon and Delisle is set to start at the end of June, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.

Phase three of the 25-kilometre twinning project is expected start at the end of June and be done for early fall, officials said.

The federal government is funding half of the project with the remainder coming from the provincial government.

Improvements also continue on Highway 7 from Saskatoon to the Alberta border.

“Highway 7 is a major economic corridor for our province, connecting communities such as Kindersley, Rosetown, Delisle and Saskatoon,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said in a press release.

“The new twinning and passing lanes will improve safety and help grow the economy in these communities for years to come.”

Two new sets of passing lanes are being built on the highway west of Rosetown. This is in addition to four sets of passing lanes completed in 2015 from Rosetown east to Delisle.

Design work continues on passing lanes west of Kindersley to the Alberta border.

Drivers can check the Highway Hotline for road restrictions before heading out on trips.