Sarah McLachlan to perform ‘O Canada’ as Raptors aim for championship in Game 6
OAKLAND, Calif. – Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada’s national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship.
The league has announced the Halifax-born singer-songwriter will perform O Canada prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
The American anthem will be sung by Pat Monahan of pop-rock act Train.
It is the last Warriors game at the Oakland, Calif., facility before the team moves to San Francisco. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Previous renditions of O Canada at the NBA Finals in Oakland have been met with mixed reviews.
Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced some backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of “butchering” the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune.
