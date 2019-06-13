Rain forces second postponement of events for TVDSB’s Special Olympics 

For the second time in a week, Mother Nature has put a damper on the public school board’s Special Olympic events.

In a tweet Thursday morning, officials with the Thames Valley District School Board announced wet weather was causing them to postpone events for the Special Olympics until Friday, June 14.

READ MORE: TVDSB Special Olympics postponed due to weather

Thursday’s forecast calls for showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with gusty winds.

Events were also postponed on Monday thanks to another bout of rainy conditions.