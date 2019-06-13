Weather
June 13, 2019 7:09 am

Rain forces second postponement of events for TVDSB’s Special Olympics 

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street, July 19, 2017.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL News
For the second time in a week, Mother Nature has put a damper on the public school board’s Special Olympic events.

In a tweet Thursday morning, officials with the Thames Valley District School Board announced wet weather was causing them to postpone events for the Special Olympics until Friday, June 14.

Thursday’s forecast calls for showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with gusty winds.

Events were also postponed on Monday thanks to another bout of rainy conditions.

 

 

