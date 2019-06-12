Alberta woman charged after allegedly trying to mail puppies and kitten

A 53-year-old Alberta woman has been charged under the Animal Protection Act after Vulcan County Enforcement Services (VCES) alleged she tried to mail dogs and a cat last month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the county alleged that on May 7, Jill Marshall attempted to mail a puppy and a kitten by placing them inside a small cardboard box and leaving them at the Canada Post office in Milo, Alta.

The county also alleged that Marshall did this again on May 17. In this instance, the county alleged she tried to mail one puppy.

Marshall was charged with two counts of causing an animal to be in distress, VCES said.

Her first court appearance is set for July 30 in Lethbridge.

The incidents are under investigation and evidence is still being gathered, said Peace Officer Sgt. Rob Pintkowski.

Pintkowski explained that Marshall has no prior animal-related convictions, but authorities have dealt with her about animals before He added that she is “well-known by law enforcement.”

In an emailed statement to Global News, Canada Post said: “We are aware of this matter and are working with authorities. As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”​

Global News reached out to the RCMP but they have yet to respond.