Wait, There’s More podcast: Meddling with elections

As Canada prepares for its federal election in October, the government tries to deal with misinformation and election interference in the 2019 federal vote.

Major platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter will have to be prepared for the upcoming election and monitor fake accounts that run political ads.

Craig Silverman, a media editor from Buzzfeed News, talks to Tamera Khandaker on the Wait, There’s More podcast about media manipulation and online disinformation.

Silverman explains why misinformation on social media platforms influences how users vote. Silverman believes that social media platforms need to be held responsible for their actions when dealing with misinformation.

“Expect there to be disinformation, polarizing content — stuff that is false, that is misleading. Expect to see it potentially reaching you and you need to be prepared for that,” Silverman says.

