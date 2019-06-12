Thames Valley school board trustee files complaint against colleague over Blackridge Strategy scandal

A trustee with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has filed a formal complaint against a colleague accused of being caught up in the Blackridge Strategy scandal.

Corrine Rahman filed the code of conduct complaint with the board to request an inquiry into the actions of trustee Jake Skinner.

“In my opinion, in submitting a formal complaint, I have followed our procedure to request an inquiry into the actions of Trustee Skinner,” she said in a brief statement.

“It is important to me to stand up for what I believe in and set a good example for students.”

Skinner co-runs Blackridge Strategy, a PR firm that has been linked to a pair of “fake websites” targeting two women who were incumbent city councillors during London’s 2018 municipal election.

This week, Skinner addressed media for the first time since the release of court documents in late May that linked Blackridge’s Amir Farahi to the pair of websites.

At a TVDSB budget meeting on Tuesday evening, Skinner said “answers will be forthcoming” without providing any timeline.