Okanagan raised to level two drought rating

The B.C. government has raised the Okanagan to a level two drought rating.

A level two rating means that first indications of a potential water-supply problem have been noted.

This decision is based on a low snow pack, early snow melt and a forecast for a hot, dry summer, according to a drought bulletin released by the government.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: High likelihood of a warmer, drier summer than normal in B.C.

“Along with 2015 and 2016, this year is among the lowest snow pack observed in B.C. over the past 40 years,” explained the bulletin.

“Persistent warm weather and limited precipitation in May brought the Okanagan’s snow pack to 4% of normal as of June 1st.”

READ MORE: Over 200mm rain needed to ease drought conditions in southern Sask.

The bulletin also reports that this summer’s weather forecast indicates a high likelihood of warmer than normal temperatures.

“Cooler temperatures and scattered precipitation this past week were a welcome break, but temperatures are expected to rise again over the next few days.” said the bulletin.