June 12, 2019 1:28 pm

OPP searching for missing 84-year-old Napanee man

By Online Reporter  Global News
Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for 84-year-old Cecil Lockhart, who has not been seen since June 11.

OPP
Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for a missing man in his 80s.

Cecil Lockhart, 84, was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in Napanee.

According to OPP, Lockhart did not return home after an appointment and was reported missing by family.

OPP are advising the public that Lockhart may be disoriented. Investigators and family are concerned for his safety.

He is described as five feet six inches tall and 130 pounds, with a thin build and grey hair. He is known to wear glasses and was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and jeans.

Lockhart is believed to be driving his burgundy 2004 Ford Taurus. His Ontario licence plate number is BALB 181.

OPP say Lockhart may have been in the Kitchener, Ont., area Wednesday morning around 8:12 a.m. Police believe he may be headed to the London, Ont., area.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Lockhart or his vehicle to contact the OPP provincial communications centre at 1-888-310-1122.

