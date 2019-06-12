Canada
Missing 79-year-old man sought by Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are trying to locate Allan Crawford, who was reported missing in Saskatoon on June 11, 2019.

The family of an elderly man are concerned for the well-being after he was reported missing in Saskatoon, according to a police report.

Allan Crawford, 79, was last seen leaving a health facility in the 1700-block of 20th Street West in his wheelchair at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

He suffers from mental health issues, according to Saskatoon police.

Crawford may be driving either a red 2019 Dodge Caravan with licence plate 720 LJQ, or a brown 2002 Buick LeSabre that’s plated 084 KZL.

He is described as six-foot one, 190 pounds, with short hair. Crawford was wearing a ball cap, a dark brown jacket, sunglasses with blue tint, black pants that have red tape at the bottom of them, and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crawford is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

