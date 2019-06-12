Report on Canadian pharmacare to be released Wednesday morning

An expert panel will reveal its recommendations for what a national pharmacare program could look like on Wednesday morning.

At 11 a.m. ET, Dr. Eric Hoskins, chair of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare, and other council members, will reveal the results of their year-long investigation into a possible pharmacare program in Canada.

You can watch the press conference live on Globalnews.ca.

The council, which launched in June 2018, released an interim report this spring, outlining the basic principles of any national pharmacare program.

READ MORE: Canada’s national pharmacare should include a national drug agency and formulary, interim report finds

National pharmacare should ensure that all Canadians have access to basic drugs that they need, include a national drug formulary that’s consistent across all provinces and territories, and have a national agency responsible for evaluating drug safety and value-for-money, the interim report said.

Canada’s current system for prescription medication is “inadequate, unsustainable and leaves too many Canadians behind,” Hoskins said at that time. The interim report found that around one in five Canadians does not have adequate prescription drug coverage, and almost no one the council consulted advocated for the status quo.

WATCH: Dr. Eric Hoskins calls public engagement on pharmacare ‘eye opening’ (March 2019)