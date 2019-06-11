Driver charged with impaired driving following crash in Madoc area
A Madoc Township man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Monday night.
Central Hastings OPP says around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Mill Road in Madoc where they found a vehicle in the ditch. The area is about 70 kilometres east of Peterborough.
Police say the driver was not at the scene and was later located at his residence.
Norman Harrison, 51, of Madoc Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and failure to report an accident.
His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville, on June 27.
