City Hall looks for input from Londoners during multi-year budget planning

Londoners who want to share their thoughts on the city’s financial priorities over the next four years will have the chance over the next month.

Staff and city councillors are in the early stages of mapping out London’s multi-year budget that will cover 2020 through 2023 and public meetings have been set up to gather feedback.

This is the second time officials have crafted a multi-year financial road map after London City Council decided to change formats in 2016.

The meetings will be held at the upcoming locations:

Western Fair Farmer’s Market: Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunfest: Thursday, July 4, 4 – 6 p.m.

Stoney Creek Centre/YMCA: Tuesday, July 16, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Londoners are also encouraged to share their feedback on city programs and services by clicking here.