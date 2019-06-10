Newfoundland and Labrador
Members sworn in as N.L. Liberal minority government gets to work

By Staff The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador's new minority government is poised to get to work Monday, with a speech from the throne to launch a new political era in a province that has typically elected majority governments. Premier Dwight Ball addresses the crowd after winning the provincial election, in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberals were re-elected May 16 with 20 of a possible 40 seats, with one seat still in legal limbo.

Members were to be sworn in Monday morning but one seat will remain empty until the results are in from a judicial recount for Labrador West, where NDP rookie Jordan Brown defeated Liberal Graham Letto by just five votes.

If the recount goes in Letto’s favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

In the meantime, the legislature is reopening for a throne speech and selection of a Speaker.

Next on the agenda is the provincial budget, which was tabled in April but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.

