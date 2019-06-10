Members sworn in as N.L. Liberal minority government gets to work

Newfoundland and Labrador’s new minority government gets to work on Monday with a throne speech to launch a new political era in a province that usually elects majority governments.

Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberals were re-elected May 16 with 20 of a possible 40 seats, with one seat still in legal limbo.

Members were to be sworn in Monday morning but one seat will remain empty until the results are in from a judicial recount for Labrador West, where NDP rookie Jordan Brown defeated Liberal Graham Letto by just five votes.

If the recount goes in Letto’s favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

In the meantime, the legislature is reopening for a throne speech and selection of a Speaker.

Next on the agenda is the provincial budget, which was tabled in April but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.