Frost advisory in effect for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
If you’ve been enjoying the warm June weather this weekend be prepared to have your heart broken.
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Sunday.
They say inland areas of both provinces could see frost develop overnight into Monday morning.
Environment Canada is recommending that residents cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
