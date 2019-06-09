Frost
June 9, 2019 3:34 pm

Frost advisory in effect for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

File - Frost on a window forms a heart-shaped pattern on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016.

AP Photo/David Sharp
If you’ve been enjoying the warm June weather this weekend be prepared to have your heart broken.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Environment Canada Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory (grey parts of the map) for Nova Scotia on June 9, 2019.

Environment Canada
New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory (grey parts of the map) for New Brunswick on June 9, 2019.

Environment Canada

They say inland areas of both provinces could see frost develop overnight into Monday morning.

Environment Canada is recommending that residents cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

