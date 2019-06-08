Alberta Storm

Weather
June 8, 2019 9:50 pm

Calgary, surrounding areas under severe thunderstorm warning

By Online Journalist  Global News

A severe thunderstorm was issued for Calgary on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Kaylen Small/Global News
A A

Calgary and surrounding areas were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday night.

Environment Canada declared Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre were under the warning as of 7:30 p.m.

The agency said the storm might produce strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and heavy rain.

The storm is about 20 kilometres northwest of downtown Calgary and is heading in a southeast direction at 35 km/h, according to the weather agency.

Monitor the latest weather warnings on Environment Canada.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airdrie
Alberta Storm
Alberta Thunderstorm
Alberta weather
Calgary storm
Calgary Thunderstorm
Calgary weather
Cochrane
Environment Canada
Olds
Sundre
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm warning

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.