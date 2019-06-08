Calgary, surrounding areas under severe thunderstorm warning
Calgary and surrounding areas were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday night.
Environment Canada declared Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre were under the warning as of 7:30 p.m.
The agency said the storm might produce strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and heavy rain.
The storm is about 20 kilometres northwest of downtown Calgary and is heading in a southeast direction at 35 km/h, according to the weather agency.
