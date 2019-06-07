Fire prohibitions to start for Okanagan, Kamloops, Merritt areas next week

The B.C. Wildfire Service has announced that new fire prohibitions for the Okanagan and other parts of southern B.C. will start next Wednesday.

Effective June 12 at noon, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be banned throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, along with the use of certain equipment.

The restrictions are being put in place to help prevent human-caused wildfires, the service said, and will last until Oct. 15 unless lifted earlier.

Campfires are still allowed under the ban, which instead targets open burning larger than one metre high by two metres wide, along with grass fires of any size.

However, the ban also includes fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns and tiki torches. Burning barrels and cages as well as binary exploding targets are also restricted under the order.

The Kamloops Fire Centre covers a majority of the Okanagan including Kelowna and Vernon, as well as Kamloops, Merritt, Lillooet and Clearwater.

Anyone caught violating the ban could be given a $1,150 ticket and potentially face an administrative penalty up to $10,000.

If convicted in court, that person could also be fined up to $100,000 and sentenced to a year in jail.

Further costs can also be levied against an offender if that burning contributes to a wildfire, especially if the wildfire damages property.

The B.C. Wildfire Service and municipalities have been urging people to be conscious of their activities as dry conditions continue to raise fire danger ratings throughout the province.

The fire danger rating in most parts of the Kamloops Fire Centre is sitting at moderate, with pockets of “high” scattered throughout.

Since the start of the wildfire season on April 1, nearly half of the 264 fires that have started so far are suspected to have been human-caused.

That number includes the Sabiston Creek wildfire that briefly shut down Highway 1 near Savona, which has since been held by fire crews.