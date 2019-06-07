Donald Trump says tariffs on Mexico suspended after agreement reached on migration

U.S. President Donald Trump said his plan to impose a tariff on Mexican goods has been suspended indefinitely after the two countries reached an agreement that would see America’s southern neighbour take “strong measures to stem the tide of migration” to its border.

Trump’s announcement came via a pair of tweets on Friday night.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

The announcement came one week after Trump vowed a five-per-cent tariff on all goods from Mexico in an effort to keep asylum seekers from entering the U.S. via its southern border.

The tariffs were expected to take effect on June 10, and increase to as much as 25 per cent on Oct. 1 if Mexico didn’t act to help stem migration.

READ MORE: Trump vows 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico in bid to stop migrants

Earlier Friday, Trump tweeted there was a “good chance” that the U.S. would reach a deal with Mexico on migration.

“If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, and there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing farm and agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately,” he said.

WATCH: June 3 — Trump doubles down on tariff threat as Mexico tries to negotiate with U.S.

Numerous Republican Party members opposed the tariff and urged Trump to either consider them further or postpone them.

They expressed concern about the harm that the tariff might pose for American consumers.

READ MORE: ‘Lot of progress’ needed to prevent 5% tariff on Mexico — Trump

An analysis published by the Brookings Institution last week said that the tariff would have proven costly, both for Mexico and the United States.

U.S. importers could have been hit because the regional value chains that exist around the U.S.-Mexico border see production processes that “often involve intermediate inputs moving back and forth” numerous times before a product reaches a consumer, wrote fellow Geoffrey Gertz.

Had the tariff reached 25 per cent, then it would have “rippled through the broader U.S. economy,” he wrote.

WATCH: May 31 — The auto sector may be impacted most by Mexico tariffs

With files from Kerri Breen and the Associated Press