Minor traffic delays expected on Sunday for annual Okanagan Ride for Dad

The annual Okanagan Ride for Dad takes place this Sunday, June 9, and local police sent out a reminder on Friday to prepare for possible traffic delays.

Police say hundreds of motorcyclists will be under RCMP escort as they travel from Kelowna to West Kelowna.

The 30-minute journey, which is a fundraiser for prostate cancer research, starts from Banner Recreation on McCurdy Place at 10 a.m., and ends at Real Canadian Superstore at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Intersections along Highway 97 will be affected, with the ride being allowed to proceed uninterrupted through both Central Okanagan communities.

Local police and traffic control flagging companies will be providing traffic control assistance along the route.

“Police are advising motorists to expect some minor delays, plan ahead and consider adjusting their commutes accordingly,” the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“Motorists are also reminded to obey all directions provided by traffic control flaggers and, of course, their local police.”

Lawrence Avenue closure

In related news, Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna will be closed between Ethel Street and Gordon Drive starting Monday, June 10, until mid-July for the installation of new sewer services.

According to City of Kelowna, the work, part of a sewer utility improvement project, is valued at $250,000. Last year, the water main on this same section of Lawrence Avenue was replaced as part of water utility improvements.

The city says during the closure, residents and businesses within the work zone will be able to access their properties, while other motorists will be directed to use a detour via Leon or Bernard avenues.

There will also be limited on-street parking along Lawrence Avenue for the duration of the project.

Pooley Road closure

Also Monday, Pooley Road between Rose and McCulloch roads in East Kelowna will be closed for one week to accommodate installation of new water main lines. The work is being done as part of the Integrated Water Project.

During the week-long closure, motorists will be directed to follow a detour along Rose and McCulloch roads.

Pedestrian and school bus access will be maintained, and residents and businesses within the work zones will be able to access their properties.

By 2021, the $86-million Integrated Water Project will deliver clean drinking water to more than 2,000 Southeast Kelowna households and a sustainable water supply to South Mission agriculture.

CNR Wharf closing for repairs

In West Kelowna, the city announced that the CNR Wharf will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, June 11.

The city says high water levels and wave action during last year’s flooding led to erosion under the wharf. Repairs are expected to take approximately one week.